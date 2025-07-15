State schools falling behind private schools in AI ‘digital divide’ – report

State schools are falling behind private schools in adopting artificial intelligence, a survey has suggested.

Independent schools, or those in wealthier areas, are likely to have greater access to resources and can afford to invest in more sophisticated AI solutions, according to a Sutton Trust report.

The social mobility charity is calling on the Government to tackle the “digital divide” among pupils to improve their access to the benefits of AI.

The poll, of more than 10,000 teachers across England, suggests private school teachers are more than twice as likely to have received formal AI training than their state school peers (45% vs 21%).

Private schools are “ahead of the game” on setting AI policies, dedicating staff to oversee its use, and providing staff training and resources compared to state schools, the report found.

The Teacher Tapp poll, carried out between April 3 and 14, suggested that 17% of state school teachers said they do not use AI at all compared to only 8% of private school teachers.

Private schools are three times more likely to have a clear school-wide staff strategy on using AI than state schools (27% vs 9%), according to the report.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of state school teachers said they were not at all confident using AI tools in their role, compared to just 15% of private school teachers, the poll suggested.

Private school teachers were more likely than their state school peers to use AI for a number of tasks – including writing pupil reports (29% vs 11%), communicating with parents (19% vs 11%) and marking (12% vs 7%).

The survey also found gaps within the state sector as teachers in schools with the most affluent intakes were more likely to report having had formal AI training than those with the least affluent (26% vs 18%).

The charity is calling on the Government to closely monitor any inequalities in access and use of AI between schools.

The Sutton Trust report said: “Private schools or those in wealthier areas are likely to have greater access to resources, and therefore be able to afford to invest both time and money in more sophisticated AI solutions.”

It added: “Action is urgently needed by Government to ensure that AI acts as a gap-closer, rather than a further factor that exacerbates the already growing attainment gap between poorer students and their better-off peers.”

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said: “It’s startling how rapidly an AI digital divide is opening up in schools.

“This is a crucial time in integrating AI tools into teaching, yet private schools, and some of the most affluent state schools, are already forging ahead in a sort of digital wild west.

“If this isn’t quickly tackled head on, schools serving the most disadvantaged pupils risk falling further behind.

“These tools can provide a range of benefits to overworked teachers, but their use is spread unevenly, with inequalities in training and appropriate guidance and monitoring.

“If action isn’t taken to close these widening gaps, access to AI risks becoming the next major barrier to opportunity for disadvantaged young people.

“The type of school you go to shouldn’t determine your chances of benefiting from AI in education.”

Julie McCulloch, director of strategy and policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We cannot afford to have AI technology in education descend into yet another example of haves and have-nots.

“The fact is that the technology, training and resources needed to utilise AI are expensive and require time and sufficient staffing.

“This puts schools at a disadvantage where these things are in short supply.

“We recognise that the Government is taking some steps to support the sector with the development of AI but schools are battling against the twin problems of funding and staffing crises which leaves many overwhelmed.

“We need to see a much more sustained and strategic investment in schools and colleges which gives them time to breathe and allows them to harness the potential benefits of this technology.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman said: “We are putting cutting-edge AI tools into the hands of teachers to ensure every young person, regardless of what school they attend, benefits from the latest technology.

“We are supporting teachers by publishing AI guidance and support materials to help schools and colleges use AI safely and effectively, driving high standards breaking down barriers to opportunity so every child can achieve and thrive.”