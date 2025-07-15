Shadow minister hits back at claims she was in ‘hiding’ when with her baby

A shadow minister has rebuked the Energy Secretary for accusing her of “going into hiding” when she missed a statement on climate change, as she told MPs she was looking after her baby son.

Shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said Ed Miliband should reconsider his remarks, claiming it is an attitude faced by many new mothers when they return to work.

Mr Miliband had pointed out the Conservative shadow minister’s absence on Monday as he gave a statement to the Commons on climate and nature.

He said: “The trouble is we’re in a situation now where the shadow secretary of state goes into hiding when there’s a statement about the climate crisis, because it’s just too embarrassing to try and articulate the opposition’s position.”

This was followed by energy minister Kerry McCarthy, who also remarked on her prior absence during energy questions on Tuesday.

Ms Coutinho had asked her why the Government is “offshoring” British industries, and replacing them with dirtier imports with higher emissions.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said there was ‘no offence intended’ with his remarks (PA)

Ms McCarthy replied: “Perhaps if (she) had been here yesterday, she’d have been able to engage with the Secretary of State about that then.”

Ms Coutinho later told MPs she had been missing from the Commons as she was looking after her son Rafael.

The MP for East Surrey has recently returned to the Commons from maternity leave.

Maternity leave for ministers and paid opposition figures, normally shadow secretaries of state, was introduced by the Conservative government in 2021. It entitles them to six months of maternity leave.

She upbraided Mr Miliband as she began her questions to him. She said: “I will just briefly say that yesterday the Secretary of State said I was hiding, when I was in fact with my six-month old baby who I know he’s aware of.

“So, on behalf of all young mums who face these kinds of comments from their first few weeks back to work, can I gently suggest that he reflects on his remarks?”

Mr Miliband apologised, telling her: “I completely respect her decision to be with her young baby, and there was no offence intended. I think it’s very, very important that we understand the needs of new parents and indeed parents across the country.”

Ms Coutinho went on to ask the Government why it is now paying £82 per megawatt hour for offshore wind, up from £72 last year.

“That’s the price he’s paid for offshore wind, and he’s set to do the same this year. And that’s before the extra cost for grid for wasted wind and backup which are going through the roof thanks to his policies,” she said.

“Yesterday he admitted to radical honesty, will he either admit that he can’t add up or that his policies can’t bring down bills?”

Mr Miliband said: “She is gambling on fossil fuels, the same thing she did which led us to the worst cost-of-living crisis in our country’s history.

“Family finances wrecked, business finances wrecked and public finances wrecked. The only way to bring down bills for good is cheap, home-grown power that we can control. We have an energy security plan, they have an energy surrender plan.”