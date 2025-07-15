Many UTI hospital admissions could be prevented, according to experts

One in three hospital trips for urinary tract infections (UTIs) could potentially be avoided, experts have said.

It comes as new data suggests UTIs cost NHS hospitals in England an estimated £604 million in 2023/24.

Admissions increased by 9% during the year compared with the previous 12 months, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

UTIs can affect the bladder, urethra or kidneys, and can include symptoms such as pain while peeing, blood in the pee, and pain in the tummy or back.

The infections are usually caused by bacteria from poo entering the urinary tract.

UKHSA analysis of the Hospital Episode Statistics (HES) database found there were 189,759 hospital admissions relating to UTIs in England in 2023/24.

This resulted in 1.2 million NHS bed days, averaging six bed days per infection.

However, a third of UTI patients were in hospital for less than a day, meaning other treatment options could be considered, according to the UKHSA.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director at UKHSA responsible for antibiotic resistance, said: “Urinary tract infections are a major cause of hospitalisations in this country, but many could be prevented.”

The figures also show hospital admissions for UTIs increased up by 9% in 2023/24 compared with the previous year.

However, levels are still below those seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than half of all UTI admissions (52.7%) included in the data were patients aged over 70, and more than six in 10 (61.8%) were women.

Women were nearly five times more likely to need hospital treatment for a UTI in people under the age of 50.

To avoid catching a UTI, experts advise people to drink enough fluid regularly, avoid holding in pee, wash daily, keep the genital areas clean and dry and wipe from front to back when on the toilet to avoid bacteria spreading.

Dr Brown said: “We know that the most serious consequences that come from UTIs are more common in people over the age of 50 so we are reminding this group in particular to be aware of the ways they can help reduce their risk of getting poorly.

“Drinking enough fluids is so important, as well as avoiding holding onto pee. If you have frequent UTIs, talk to your healthcare provider about treatments that may help prevent further infections.

“If you have a UTI and your symptoms get worse, please call your GP or 111, or go to your nearest A&E, to seek assistance as UTIs can develop into more serious, life-threatening infections.”

Dr Brown also stressed that preventing UTIs is important to tackle antibiotic resistance, as they are often treated with antibiotics.

“Reducing the number of UTI infections means bacteria has less chance to develop this resistance, helping keep antibiotics working for longer,” he said.

Professor Matt Inada-Kim, national clinical director for infections management and antimicrobial resistance at NHS England, said: “Urinary tract infections are an increasingly common reason for becoming ill at home and in hospitals.

“They are more serious in older patients and, in particular, those with catheters but they can occur at any age and are not often related to poor hygiene.

“Antimicrobial resistance continues to grow and it is vital that we do everything we can to manage urinary infections through prevention, education and providing easy access to healthcare, including diagnostic tests and appropriate treatment.”

Reacting to the UKHSA analysis, Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “It’s clear from this research that certain simple changes to behaviour can help prevent UTIs.

“However, if people have noticed the early symptoms of an UTI, which include things such a burning sensation when urinating or needing the toilet more frequently than normal, they can be quickly and safely treated in their local pharmacy without having to visit their GP or A&E under the Pharmacy First scheme.

“This can prevent much more serious health complications from leaving UTIs untreated.

“Our analysis shows at least six million hours of time in A&E was taken up last year by patients with issues that could have been treated in a community pharmacy, costing the NHS at least £250 million a year.”