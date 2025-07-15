Full list of BBC on-air pay in 2024/25
There are no non-white people in the top 10, and only three women.
Here is a full list of BBC on-air pay above £178,000 for 2024/25, as published in the corporation’s annual report.
The list is ranked by pay band, starting with the highest.
The equivalent pay band for 2023/24 is shown in brackets, with a description of the year-on-year change.
The list does not include people who are paid through independent production companies or the BBC’s commercial arm BBC Studios.
1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)
2. Zoe Ball £515,000-£519,999 (down from £950,000-£954,999)
3. Alan Shearer £440,000-£444,999 (up from £380,000-£384,999)
4. Greg James £425,000-£429,999 (up from £415,000-£419,999)
=5. Fiona Bruce £410,000-£414,999 up from £405,000-£409,999)
=5. Nick Robinson £410,000-£414,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)
7. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (no change)
8. Laura Kuenssberg £395,000-£399,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)
9. Vernon Kay £390,000-£394,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)
10. Justin Webb £365,000-£369,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)
=11. Scott Mills £355,000-£359,999 (up from £315,000-£319,999)
=11. Naga Munchetty £355,000-£359,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)
13. Sophie Raworth £350,000-£354,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)
14. Clive Myrie £335,000-£339,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)
=15. Mark Chapman £325,000-£329,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)
=15. Mishal Husain £325,000-£329,999 (down from £340,000-£344,999)
17. Amol Rajan £315,000-£319,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)
=18. Sara Cox £310,000-£314,999 (down from £315,000-£319,999)
=18. Jeremy Vine £310,000-£314,999 (up from £285,000-£289,999)
=20. Nicky Campbell £300,000-£304,999 (up from £295,000-£299,999)
=20. Reeta Chakrabarti £300,000-£304,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)
=20. Evan Davis £300,000-£304,999 (up from £290,000-£294,999)
=23. Ros Atkins £295,000-£299,999 (up from £290,000-£294,999)
=23. Tina Daheley £295,000-£299,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)
25. Emma Barnett £285,000-£289,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
26. Victoria Derbyshire £275,000-£279,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)
27. Chris Mason £270,000-£274,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)
28. Jeremy Bowen £260,000-£264,999 (up from £240,000-£244,999)
29. Sarah Montague £250,000-£254,999 (up from £245,000-£249,999)
30. Trevor Nelson £245,000-£249,999 (up from £235,000-£239,999)
=31. Katya Adler £240,000-£244,999 (up from £230,000-£234,999)
=31. Jon Kay £240,000-£244,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)
=33. Rick Edwards £235,000-£239,999 (up from £215,000-£219,999)
=33. Faisal Islam £235,000-£239,999 (down from £260,000-£264,999)
=33. Fergal Keane £235,000-£239,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)
=36. Jason Mohammad £230,000-£234,999 (down from £245,000-£249,999)
=36. Sarah Smith £230,000-£234,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)
=36. Jo Whiley £230,000-£234,999 (down from £245,000-£249,999)
39. Simon Jack £225,000-£229,999 (down from £240,000-£244,999)
=40. Rachel Burden £220,000-£224,999 (no change)
=40. Katie Razzall £220,000-£224,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
=42. Mark Easton £210,000-£214,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)
=42. Orla Guerin £210,000-£214,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)
=42. Stephen Sackur £210,000-£214,999 (up from £200,000-£204,999)
=45. Lyse Doucet £205,000-£209,999 (no change)
=45. Jonny Dymond £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)
=45. Christian Fraser £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)
=45. Alex Scott £205,000-£209,999 (down from £220,000-£224,999)
=45. Ben Thompson £205,000-£209,999 (down from £225,000-£229,999)
=50. Matthew Amroliwala £200,000-£204,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)
=50. Ben Brown £200,000-£204,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)
=50. Jane Hill £200,000-£204,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)
=50. Lucy Hockings £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)
=50. Sally Nugent £200,000-£204,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)
=50. Chris Sutton £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)
=56. Owain Wyn Evans £195,000-£199,999 (down from £200,000-£204,999)
=56. Maryam Moshiri £195,000-£199,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)
=58. Sally Bundock £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
=58. Craig Charles £190,000-£194,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)
=58. Annita McVeigh £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
=58. John Simpson £190,000-£194,999 (no change)
=58. Charlie Stayt £190,000-£194,999 (no change)
=63. Caitriona Perry £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
=63. Sumi Somaskanda £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
=65. Gary Davies £178,000-£184,999 (down from £200,000-£204,999)
=65. Charlie Hedges £178,000-£184,999 (not listed in 2023/24)
=65. Steven Lai £178,888-£184,999 (not listed in 2023/24)