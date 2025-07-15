Food distribution system for Palestinians ‘like hunger games’, says archbishop

The Archbishop of Jerusalem has likened the “horrifying” food distribution system for Palestinians to “hunger games” and criticised discussions of “ethnic cleansing” between the Israeli and US governments.

Archbishop Hosam Naoum spoke at the Church of England’s General Synod on Tuesday, in which he urged Church leaders to support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and call for a permanent ceasefire.

The Anglican bishop, who is chief pastor of 28 parishes across Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, addressed the final day of the latest gathering of the Church’s parliament, sitting in York.

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

He said that in Palestine “medical supplies are in short supply; food distribution system is horrifying, with three sites open one hour a day for two million people – it looks for me like hunger games”.

It is not clear if he was referring to the dystopian film series The Hunger Games.

The archbishop said it had been reported last month by an Israeli news organisation that “more than 500 have been killed by (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers”.

He called on Israel to urgently adhere to the Geneva Convention “as its current practices are unacceptable”.

The archbishop said there should be: “No bombing of hospitals, lifting of siege, restoration of humanitarian supplies including food and medicine under UN supervision, no targeting of civilians, especially emergency workers and medical staff.

“Release of all hostages and captives.

“Permanent ceasefire needed… rebuilding of Gaza.

“No ethnic cleansing that is presently being discussed by Israeli and US governments.

“Until all of this is achieved and established, every other part of our lives and our ministries is covered in a shroud of death.”

Calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state, the archbishop concluded: “We are not politicians; however, we need to speak out in the face of injustices and be prophetic for the sake of our people.”