Cole Palmer receives hero’s welcome in grandfather’s birthplace St Kitts

Chelsea and England footballer Cole Palmer arrived to a hero’s welcome on the tiny Caribbean island of St Kitts, where his grandfather was born.

Fresh from rubbing shoulders with Donald Trump after lifting the Fifa Club World Cup with victory over PSG in New York on Sunday, Palmer, 23, made his first visit with his family to the birthplace of his grandfather, Sterry Palmer, a place close to his heart.

The midfielder, born and raised in Wythenshawe, Manchester, is also proud of his Caribbean heritage, wearing the flag of St Kitts and Nevis – alongside the England flag – on his football boots to honour his family’s roots.

The gesture has delighted Kittitians, who have taken Palmer into their hearts, with his “cold” goal celebration copied by schoolchildren across the island, which has a population of just 47,600.

Cole Palmer met the deputy prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley, as he arrived on the island (Daryl Grant/St Kitts Toursim Authority/PA)

He was met by the deputy prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Geoffrey Hanley, and tourism minister Marsha T Henderson, on arrival at the airport on Monday night and, alongside a troupe of traditional Masquerade performers, Palmer and his family were given an authentic Kittitian welcome.

Palmer said: “Landing in St Kitts off the back of winning the Club World Cup felt really special.

“It’s where my grandad’s love for football started. The island’s beautiful and really chilled. I can’t wait to explore the mountains, rainforest and sea – and to try out the food.”

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew said: “Cole Palmer’s visit to St Kitts and Nevis is a powerful reminder of the strength and pride of our diaspora.

“His presence and mentorship will inspire the next generation to believe that global success is possible, no matter where you come from.

“We are proud to welcome him home and deeply grateful for his commitment to our young people and to the development of sports in our federation.”

Ms Henderson said: “It’s an honour to welcome Cole Palmer and his family to St Kitts. The Palmers already have a special connection to the island and that will only grow as they spend time exploring our lush rainforests, picturesque mountains and stunning waters, and savouring our rich culture and cuisine.”