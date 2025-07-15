Charles hails conclusion of Lord’s Test as he meets Indian cricket team

The King has hailed the “exciting” cricket Test match decided by a last-gasp moment of sporting brilliance from England to beat India.

Charles sympathised with the Indian team when he hosted them at his Clarence House home the day after the third Test produced a nail-biting finish.

Lord’s, the home of cricket, was the setting for the dramatic result on Monday afternoon – with five days of play decided during the final session as the tourists chased 193 runs to win.

The King meets members of the India men’s and women’s Test cricket teams (Aaron Chown/PA)

The home side needed the final wicket to win, while the visitors were 23 runs from victory when England spinner Shoaib Bashir, playing with a suspected broken finger, bowled to Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

As the batsman defended the delivery, it bounced off his bat and the ball’s spin took it backwards into the stumps and he was bowled.

The King told the Indian captain Shubman Gill he had watched the crucial last wicket fall on the news highlights on Monday night.

He said in sympathy, about the dramatic spin on the ball that dismissed Siraj, “really annoying just to touch the bails”.

The Indian captain said later about his conversation with the King: “He did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate – the ball rolling on the stumps, and he was just asking us how did we feel after that.

“And we told him it was an unfortunate match for us, but it could have gone either way and hopefully we’ll have better luck in both the next games.”