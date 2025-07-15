Camilla made honorary freeman and liveryman of Worshipful Company of Stationers

The Queen was recognised for her work promoting literacy by being made an honorary member of a prestigious livery company.

Camilla was installed as an honorary freeman and liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers during a ceremony in the City of London.

She followed in the footsteps of leading figures like writer and poet Rudyard Kipling and Scottish novelist J M Barrie, who created the character of Peter Pan.

Queen Camilla talks to members of the Worshipful Company of Stationers and Newspaper Makers after being installed as a honorary freeman and liveryman (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Queen is patron of a number of literacy charities including the National Literacy Trust, BookTrust, Beanstalk and First Story, regularly attends the Booker Prize to present the award and launched her Reading Room book club to great acclaim.

During the ceremony at Stationers’ Hall she was dressed in robes by two supporters and swore an oath before signing documents to mark the occasion.​

The Guild of Stationers was formed in 1403 – a collection of booksellers, who copied and sold manuscript books and writing materials, and limners, who decorated and illustrated them.

By the early 16th century, printers had joined their ranks.

In 1557 the guild received its royal charter and became a livery company and today it also represents the communications and content industries.

Guests at the event wave white handkerchiefs as Queen Camilla leaves (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Queen met representatives from the Stationers’ charities and military affiliations, including Bound by Veterans which supports injured or sick veterans by teaching them bookbinding.

The Stationers’ Foundation also supports education and welfare and manages the Shine School Media Awards for secondary schools which produce pupil-led publications.

Camilla was given a special send off with guests waving white handkerchiefs and giving her three cheers as she was driven away, a gesture traditionally performed when Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral.