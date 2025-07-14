Video shows Constance Marten’s reaction to discovery of baby’s body

Video of the moment Constance Marten was told her baby had been found dead has been released.

Marten, 38, appeared frozen and monosyllabic as police broke the news during an interview on March 1 2023.

It was only after she confirmed that the child was hers that the wealthy aristocrat broke down in tears.

Marten and her partner Mark Gordon, 51, had refused to tell officers where their daughter Victoria was, after they were detained in Brighton on February 27 2023, after seven weeks on the run.

More than a thousand officers were involved in searching the area for the missing child, amid hopes she would be found alive.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

On the evening of March 1 2023, Victoria’s badly decomposed body was found amid rubbish in a Lidl bag inside a shed on an allotment near Brighton.

In newly released footage, Marten was wearing a grey tracksuit and held a cup when a police officer broke the news.

The officer conducting the interview said: “What we are going to talk about this evening. We are going to talk about a baby has been found.”

Marten replied: “Mmmm.”

The officer went on: “We have found a baby.”

There was further silence and the officer continued: “Constance, I can tell you the baby is not alive.”

Marten responded: “Mmm.”

The officer said: “Is it your baby?”

The defendant said: “Yes, yeah.”

The officer said: “So just to confirm you have just told me the baby that we have found this evening is your baby.”

Marten confirmed by saying “yeah”.

She then broke down when asked to tell the officer about it.

He responded: “Take your time. There is no rush. I can see this is very, very distressing for you and you are physically upset now.

“Please, I really want you to take your time. There’s no rush whatsoever. Like I said, and I promised you yesterday, I’m not here to judge.

“This is your interview. This is your opportunity to tell me what happened.”