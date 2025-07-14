Man Utd fan admits ‘slap’ assault on Man City’s Grealish

A football fan admitted assaulting Man City and England star Jack Grealish by slapping his face after the footballer insulted him, he claimed.

Alfie Holt, 20, pleaded guilty to a single count of assault on Grealish, who he said had called him a “little ugly wanker”, after the Manchester Derby in April, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

Holt, a Manchester United season ticket holder in the Stretford End, was also given a three-year Football Banning Order and was fined £120, with £85 costs and a surcharge of £48.

The defendant, of Haven Drive, Droylsden, Tameside, told the court: “I did not expect him to say what he said to me and I have reacted. I regret it. That’s it.”

Shazia Aslam, prosecuting, told the court Grealish was leaving the field after the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, which was broadcast on Sky TV with a sell-out crowd and was always a “contentious affair.”

“Both sets of fans were very vocal, shouting abusive comments to rival players,” Ms Aslam said.

The court heard that as players left the field, heading for the tunnel, Holt stood very close by, shouting abuse at Man City players.

“As the complainant, Jack Grealish, a Man City player, enters the tunnel area, he hears the defendant shouting comments towards him. He turns and walks towards him. Both have an exchange of words.

“As the complainant walks away, the defendant slaps the complainant across the face. There was no injury. He was arrested outside the stadium.”

In a witness statement, Grealish told police he could not hear what the defendant was shouting due to the crowd noise, so he walked towards him and tried to engage in conversation and leaned in to speak to the defendant.

He was still unable to hear, so he moved to walk away when he was slapped.

Alfie Holt admitted assault to Jack Grealish as he appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Danny Lawson PA)

After his arrest, Holt told police he had been drinking before the game “in town” and went to the match with his father. He told police he was shouting abuse at Man City players, including Phil Foden, who ignored him.

He then shouted, “Knobhead” at Grealish, who reacted and a “verbal altercation took place,” the court heard.

Holt told police Grealish said to him: “You little, ugly wanker,” and he “flipped” and reached out and slapped the footballer.

Magistrates were shown a brief clip of the incident, which had no sound.

Ms Aslam added: “The defendant uses force against a player. Players are extremely vulnerable to this sort of conduct and need to be protected.”

Melanie Winstantley, defending, said Holt had no previous convictions and had never been arrested before, so the incident was completely out of character for him.

His Man Utd season ticket, which he has had for 12 years, had already been revoked, which is a “significant punishment” to him.

She added: “He’s admitted what he’s done, he’s owned what he’s done. It’s a very minor assault.”

Ms Winstanley also said Grealish had “doubled back” after going into the tunnel to speak to Holt. She added: “He didn’t have to do that. It’s not unusual for players and fans to engage in banter at football matches. I’m not trying to excuse the behaviour.”

Passing sentence, chairwoman of the magistrates’ bench Jill Hodges told the defendant she accepted Holt had pleaded guilty and he appeared to regret his actions, but there must be “punishment and deterrence” for such behaviour.

The court heard fines cannot be deducted from Holt’s Personal Independence Payments, so his parents, who he lives with, have agreed to pay them in full within 28 days.