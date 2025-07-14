Man accused of suitcase murders claims he was ‘raped every day’

A man accused of murdering two men and cutting them up before travelling to the Clifton Suspension Bridge with some of their body parts has claimed he was “raped every day” by one of his alleged victims.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, is on trial for the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in the flat the two shared in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Mosquera is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Mr Alfonso, who suffered injuries to his torso, face and neck, while Mr Longworth was attacked with a hammer to the back of his head and his skull shattered, jurors at Woolwich Crown Court have previously heard.

Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mosquera was planning to steal money from them and he has also “made up” a claim of rape against Mr Alfonso, prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said.

Under cross-examination on Monday, Mosquera claimed that Mr Alfonso had “raped him every day” and that made him feel “sad” but not angry.

Speaking through a translator, Mosquera, who was involved in filmed sex sessions with Mr Alfonso, told the court: “I felt sad. I never felt anger. I do not get angry with anybody,”

Mosquera had first come to the UK from Colombia in June 2024 on the promise of English lessons and financial support from Mr Alfonso, whom he had met years earlier through webcam sex websites.

Of the alleged sex assaults, Mosquera told the court: “I felt humiliated, sad, trapped – I never tend to get to anger.”

The alleged rapes sometimes “would happen so quickly because he (Mr Alfonso) would drink beer and not be aware of what was happening”.

He also claimed there were times when Mr Alfonso was “out of control.”

Ms Heer took Mosquera to his “detailed” defence statement produced for the trial and said “there is no mention of Albert Alfonso raping you”.

She told Mosquera: “Albert Alfonso insisted the defendant and he would make a number of sex videos and you did not feel you had any option, you felt sexually exploited.

“You were aware that Mr Alfonso was making money out of posting videos of your sexual activity and that made you feel even more exploited – but you do not mention at all Mr Mosquera, that Mr Alfonso was raping you every day.

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Is that because you are making it up?”

Mosquera replied: “No.”

Mosquera admits killing Mr Alfonso but claims it was manslaughter by reason of loss of control.

He denies murdering either man and insists Mr Alfonso killed Mr Longworth.

Both Mr Alfonso’s and Mr Longworth’s remains were later found in a suitcase near Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Within minutes of killing Mr Alfonso, Mosquera was online and trying to look at the man’s bank account, the court heard.

Then in the early hours of the morning, Mosquera took Mr Alfonso’s bank card and walked to the cashpoint and withdrew money.

Mosquera said: “In the beginning I did not know where I was going to take the suitcases. I was going to go to Brighton.”

Ms Heer said: “You decided to take money from Mr Alfonso after you killed him.”

Mosquera said: “Yes, because he was supposed to give me money before but he was not able to. He was supposed to give me money to go to Brighton.”

Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The prosecution also said that Mosquera had got hold of Mr Alfonso’s financial information.

Ms Heer said: “You copied over pages from spreadsheets containing Mr Alfonso’s bank account details, user names and id’s, passwords – relating to Barclays, Halifax, Natwest, Moneygram, PayPal account – all of that information you copied on to your computer on June 27.”

Ms Heer continued: “The purpose of taking this document was because you wanted to steal money from Mr Alfonso.”

Mosquera replied “no”, saying he moved “many documents, not just that one” and he sometimes cleared space on Mr Alfonso’s computer.

Ms Heer said that by 4 July, Mosquera had access to all of Mr Alfonso’s and Mr Longworth’s bank details.

He was making searches in Spanish about whether it is possible to connect to a switched-off computer to see what is on the hard disc, posing questions about property values and how much he could withdraw from the Halifax Bank – even though he did not have an account with them.

Mosquera said he was studying English and claimed some of his fellow Spanish-speaking students said bank accounts could be opened with certain data, so he tried it.

The court heard Mosquera also made a search for buildings for sale in his hometown of Medellin, Colombia.

Mosquera said: “I was always searching for these things. When I am in Colombia – how much building cost and cars. I even looked up how much Liverpool Football Club cost, because I am a fan.”

Searches on his computer brought up the value of the Scotts Road flat, including one on July 8 at 8.30am, the jury heard.

Mosquera said the search was done out of “curiosity like always” and that this information would come up when you put the address into the computer but he was not looking for properties to rent or sell.

Ms Heer told him: “You were planning to steal from Albert Alfonso and Paul Longworth and you were trying to find out what they were worth.”

Mosquera replied: “No, if I wanted to do that I would have done this in Medellin in my own country. Why would I look for something I do not know.”