Hollyoaks ruled to have breached Ofcom rules by promoting fintech app in episode

Hollyoaks has breached two Ofcom rules after promoting a financial technology app on the soap, the regulator has found.

An episode in the Channel 4 series was investigated after ClearScore, which sponsored the programme, was referenced both verbally and visually.

The broadcast regulator found that the product placement was in breach of two rules, one for undue prominence, Rule 9.10 which states “references to placed products, services and trade marks must not be unduly prominent”.

The second rule – Rule 9.9 for promotional references – states “references to placed products, services and trade marks must not be promotional”.

The product placement involved the character Ste Hay, played by Kieron Richardson (Ian West/PA)

The product placement occurred in an episode aired on February 18 and involved Kieron Richardson’s character, Ste Hay, mention the app to his son, Lucas Hay, played by Oscar Curtis, to see if he could buy him a laptop.

Ste was also seen to pull out his phone and hold it with the ClearScore app visible on the screen, showing the various functions and options on offer before saying to Lucas: “See this? They’ve shown me some options – based on my financial situation and it looks like I can get you that laptop for your studies.

“I really want you to make a go of this, Lucas – (gesturing to the ClearScore app on his phone) and these guys are going to help me make it happen.”

According to the report, the broadcaster confirmed that the references were made due to a product placement agreement, but that agreement was separate to an arrangement made with the company to sponsor the soap.

Channel 4 told the regulator that the references were editorially justified and explained that “part of the sponsorship and product placement agreements, potential integrations into existing storylines were proposed to

ClearScore by the programme editorial team, in consultation with the programme compliance team.

“ClearScore had no editorial input into the storyline of the programme”.

Channel 4 also explained that Ste’s character had been one of the main storylines at the time, as he was trying to rebuild his family following the death of a partner and spending a year in a coma.

The broadcaster added: “part of this storyline (was) his return to work to support his family, which (included) rebuilding his relationship with son Lucas and providing for him”.

The investigation concluded that the references went beyond its editorial justifications for the storyline and became more of a “demonstration” of how to use the app rather than a passing remark.

Ofcom also concluded that the references were promotional as it described and showed how to use the app, promoting the brand as a result.

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.