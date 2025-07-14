Four dead in Southend Airport plane crash

Four people died in the plane crash at London Southend Airport on Sunday, the PA news agency understands.

The crash, which happened shortly before 4pm, involved “one 12-metre plane”, Essex Police said.

(PA Graphics)

Images posted on social media showed a plume of fire and black smoke coming from the crash site, while witnesses described seeing a “fireball”.

Zeusch Aviation, based at Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands, confirmed its SUZ1 flight had been “involved in an accident” at the airport.