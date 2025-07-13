Prince George beats the heat in Royal Box at Wimbledon final

Prince George was spotted using a folding hand fan to keep cool as temperatures soared during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The young royal sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court alongside his father, the Prince of Wales, who wore a sharp double-breasted navy suit and polka-dot tie.

George looked smart in a dark jacket, pale blue shirt and striped tie as he watched defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on Jannik Sinner.

The Prince of Wales and Prince George in the Royal Box on day 14 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London (Adam Davy/PA)

With temperatures reaching 27C in south-west London, George was seen opening and fanning himself with a dark wood-slatted hand fan and sipping bottled water with his father during a break in play.

His sister, Princess Charlotte, also used one of the fans to cool herself in the afternoon sun.

The fans, which featured a traditional folding design with brown wooden ribs and paper leaves, were widely used by Royal Box guests as they tried to stay comfortable in the heat.

The Wales family arrived ahead of the final and paused to greet 11-year-old Ambrose Caldecott – the young cancer patient chosen to perform the ceremonial coin toss.

Kate was heard telling him: “Good luck today, we’ll be cheering you on.”

Prince George meets Wimbledon ball boy Dennis (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Princess of Wales wore a royal blue dress, while Charlotte opted for a beige summer dress.

They were joined in the box by a host of celebrities including Keira Knightley, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman and Dame Anna Wintour.

Many guests chose lightweight tailoring, sunglasses and handheld fans to deal with the hot weather.

The appearance marked another high-profile Wimbledon outing for Prince George, who also attended the men’s final in 2022 and 2023.

The family looked relaxed as they took in the final match of the fortnight under clear skies.