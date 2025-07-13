Pilots ‘waved to children before crashing into fireball’ – witness

The pilots of a plane that crashed in a “fireball” waved at children shortly before the collision, a witness has said.

Essex Police said they were alerted shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane” at Southend Airport and that they remain on the scene of the “serious incident”.

Images posted on social media show a plume of fire and black smoke coming up from the crash site.

John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife, said he saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”.

Mr Johnson, from Billericay, told the PA news agency: “We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us.

“The aircraft then turned 180 degrees to face its take-off, departure, powered up, rolled down the runway.

“It took off and about three or four seconds after taking off, it started to bank heavily to its left, and then within a few seconds of that happening, it more or less inverted and crashed just head first into the ground.

“There was a big fireball. Obviously, everybody was in shock in terms of witnessing it.

“All the kids saw it and the families saw it. I phoned 999, reported it.”

He added: “I’d say that we’re pretty shaken up.

“I just feel sad for the people who were on the plane and, of course, their loved ones and their family, our thoughts are with them.”

As a precaution because of their proximity to the incident, police said they are evacuating the Rochford Hundred Golf Club and Westcliff Rugby Club.

A bartender at the golf club, which is next door to the airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.

James Philpott told the BBC: “I was just basically in a hut like in the middle of the course and I didn’t even see any plane go down or anything and I just felt like a big heat wave come through and I looked up and there was just a massive fireball basically 100 foot in the sky.

“It was more the heat really just kind of hit me as I was sitting there, just like, feel like I’m baking.”

He continued: “I think everyone was just quite shocked to be honest.

“People were sort of running towards it to see if anyone was injured or anything.”

Mr Philpott said he and others were collected from the course and taken back to the clubhouse where they remain now at a “safe distance” with the club closed.

In a statement, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Southend Airport today at 3.58pm.

“Crews from Southend (two), Rayleigh Weir and Basildon (two), along with off road vehicles from Billericay and Chelmsford attended.

“We are continuing to work at the scene with our emergency services and aviation partners.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, four hazardous area response team vehicles, three senior paramedic cars and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance have been sent to the incident.

According to the airport’s website, four flights scheduled to take off on Sunday afternoon have been cancelled.

In a post on X, David Burton-Sampson, Labour MP for Southend West and Leigh, said: “I am aware of an incident at Southend Airport.

“Please keep away and allow the emergency services to do their work.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Matt Dent, Southend City Council’s cabinet member for business, culture, music and tourism, said on X: “I am aware of the live serious incident ongoing at London Southend Airport.

“At present all I know is that a small plane has crashed at the airport. My thoughts are with all those involved, and with the emergency services currently responding to the incident.”

Southend Airport said in a statement: “We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft.

“We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible.”

Essex Police said they remain on the scene alongside fire and ambulance services.