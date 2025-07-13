Palestine Action protesters arrested in Cardiff released on bail

The 13 people arrested during a protest against Palestine Action being designated a proscribed terror group in Cardiff have been released on bail.

The individuals were held on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act at the protest in the vicinity of Central Square on Saturday, South Wales Police (SWP) said.

They were among more than 70 people arrested at Palestine Action protests across England and Wales on the same day.

Protesters sat outside the BBC Cymru HQ and held signs that read “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action”, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries, who organised the demonstration.

In a statement on Sunday, the force confirmed that the individuals had been bailed but that an investigation into the incident, led by Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, was ongoing.

They were detained for an initial 24-hour period in custody before a further maximum of 12 hours extension was granted on Sunday, SWP said.

The terror group designation means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action three days later, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.