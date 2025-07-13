Keira Knightley, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour in royal box for Wimbledon final

Celebrities and royalty gathered in the royal box as the Wimbledon Championships drew to a close on on Sunday with the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Keira Knightley was seated alongside actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal and her husband, Klaxon’s musician James Righton.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star wore a crisp white belted outfit with black sunglasses and a pearl necklace, while Righton matched in a cream double-breasted suit and tie.

Dame Anna Wintour with Nicole Kidman in the royal box (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Scott, known for his roles in Fleabag and Ripley, opted for a beige light suit with gold-rimmed sunglasses, and was sat next to All Of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescal.

Gladiator II and Normal People star Mescal wore a dark jacket, white shirt and colourful patterned tie.

Keira Knightley chats to Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Nicole Kidman was pictured in conversation with Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour.

Kidman wore a sharp white blazer and shirt, while Wintour sported her signature dark glasses with a floral-embellished dress and chunky green necklace.

Lady Frederick and Lord Frederick Windsor (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Lady Frederick Windsor, wearing a sleeveless green print dress, arrived at the All England Club as the day’s play began with her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael of Kent.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also expected to attend the final, Kensington Palace said.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, received a standing ovation when she arrived on centre court on Saturday to watch the women’s singles final and present the trophy to champion Iga Swiatek.

Temperatures were forecast to reach 27C in south-west London.

The royal box filled ahead of the men’s singles final between defending champion Spaniard Alcaraz and Italian world number one Sinner, capping off a fortnight of grand slam tennis at SW19.