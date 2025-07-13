Child in Liverpool dies after contracting measles – report

A child in Liverpool has died after contracting measles, it has been reported.

According to The Sunday Times newspaper, the child was ill with measles and other health problems and was receiving treatment at the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

A statement from the Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “To respect patient confidentiality, we can’t comment on individual cases.

“We are concerned about the increasing number of children and young people who are contracting measles. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness which can cause children to be seriously unwell, requiring hospital treatment, and in rare cases, death.

“The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing (we have treated 17 since June).

“We treat children with a range of conditions and illnesses in our hospital, including those with compromised immunity due to other health issues, making them more susceptible to infections, including measles.

“We can prevent people, including children, from contracting measles through vaccination. Please protect yourself and vulnerable children and young people by ensuring you are fully vaccinated.”

The child is believed to be the second to succumb to an acute measles infection in Britain this decade.

It comes after a Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) report released earlier this month determined uptake of vaccines in the UK has stalled over the last decade and is, in many cases, declining.

None of the routine childhood vaccinations have met the target for 95% coverage since 2021, meaning youngsters are at risk of catching illnesses such as measles, meningitis and whooping cough.

The report said while some families are hesitant to vaccinate due to fears about the jabs, many face issues that could be resolved with more support, including difficulties booking and attending appointments and a lack of continuity of NHS care, with many parents seeing a different GP or clinician at each visit.