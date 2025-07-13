Briefings against senior women ministers must stop – Heidi Alexander

Negative briefings from within Government against senior women minister must stop, Heidi Alexander has said.

The Transport Secretary was asked about comments criticising her female Cabinet colleagues over recent months, amid rumours of a reshuffle at the top of Government.

Media reports have suggested Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Commons Leader Lucy Powell and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy could be demoted or sacked from their frontbench roles.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported Sir Keir Starmer could instigate a reshuffle in September, but said this would likely be of junior ministerial roles.

Ms Alexander defended her female colleagues when asked about suggestions they could be removed from their senior roles.

She told Times Radio: “I think Bridget is one of the best education secretaries this Government, this country, has seen in a very long time, and I would say exactly the same about Lisa as Culture Secretary and Lucy as Leader of the House.

“I’ve obviously been in post for slightly less time than they have because when Louise Haigh resigned from the Cabinet I was asked to take on this role, and it’s a huge privilege and a huge honour to be doing it.

“It is not without its challenges.”

Asked what her message to people within Government briefing against senior women ministers would be, the Transport Secretary told Times Radio: “Stop it.”