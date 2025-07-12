UK Government must deliver promise on unfettered trade – Little-Pengelly

The UK Government must deliver on its promise to restore unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, Emma Little-Pengelly has said.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister addressed an Orange Order parade in Lisburn, where she also called on unionist political parties to work together to meet common challenges.

The DUP agreed the Safeguarding the Union command paper with the previous government in 2024, which allowed it to return to the Stormont powersharing Executive at Stormont.

However, the unionist party says that all of its concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements have not been met.

The Windsor Framework, and its predecessor the Northern Ireland Protocol, require checks and customs paperwork on goods moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Under the arrangements, which were designed to ensure no hardening of the Irish land border post-Brexit, Northern Ireland continues to follow many EU trade and customs rules.

Ms Little-Pengelly used the speech to call for unionist unity (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

DUP MLA Ms Little-Pengelly told the gathering in Lisburn that unionism faced “new challenges”.

She said: “Chief amongst them is the imposition of the sea border within our own country.

“A division between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that no unionist can ever truly accept.

“It is not enough to celebrate our culture if we do not stand to defend it.

“The union is not a distant idea.

“It is our political, economic and emotional home.

“A border in the Irish Sea undermines that home, it divides our people, disrupts our trade and dilutes our identity.”

She added: “The Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland made a clear and unambiguous promise to fully restore unfettered internal trade across this United Kingdom.

“That was a promise to the people of Northern Ireland.

“They must deliver it.”

The deputy First Minister said it was a time for “confident and positive strong unionism”.

She described the Orange Order as a “great unifier across many strands of our unionist conviction”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Unionism must work together outside of the Order.

“This is a time for vigilance, but it is also a time of opportunity.

“Division brings fracture and weakness, it is unity that brings strength.

“We must recognise that the bonds which pull and bind us together will always mean we have so much more in common than what can ever divide us.”

She added: “Let us recognise the talents and abilities across all shades of unionism, and by using all such, our case will not only be strengthened, but indeed undeniable and irresistible.

“Let me be very clear, the might of the case for our continued union will always be our biggest strength.”