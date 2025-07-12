Two in court following care home smash

Two 21-year-olds have appeared in court after a stolen car crashed into a care home and two elderly residents later died.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, of no fixed address, and Reece Parish, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, appeared separately at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court following the crash on Wednesday night at Highcliffe Care Home, Witherwack, Sunderland.

A blue BMW 3-series which was reported stolen was being pursued by police when it crashed into a wall of the care home, causing extensive structural damage which meant that the building had to be evacuated.

Initially, Northumbria Police said eight residents required hospital treatment.

On Friday, the force said a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, neither of whom were in the eight taken to hospital, had died.

Police inquiries into their deaths continue.

Asgari-Tabar appeared before the court charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, said to be a resident who suffered spinal fractures.

The scene outside Highcliffe Care Home (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He was also charged with robbery of the BMW 3-series, which he was allegedly test-driving, and kidnap of the woman who was taking him out in the vehicle.

No pleas were entered and Asgari-Tabar was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court on August 11.

Parish, who had several supporters in the public gallery, faced two charges, robbery of the car and kidnap.

Magistrates said the case was so serious that it had to be dealt with at the crown court and he was also remanded in custody to appear on the same date as his co-accused.

As he was taken down to the cells, supporters shouted: “We are all with you.

“Take care of yourself, we all love you mate.”

Previously, police said the car was reported as being stolen in the Fenham area of Newcastle at around 9.25pm and was seen in Sunderland 15 minutes later when a pursuit was authorised.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, officers said.

Alternative accommodation has been found for the residents.

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Avery Healthcare, which runs the care home, said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident at our home in Sunderland and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“We are committed to supporting our residents, their families, and our dedicated staff during this incredibly difficult time.”