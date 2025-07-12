Twelfth of July parades begin across Northern Ireland

Twelfth of July celebrations have begun across Northern Ireland.

Tens of thousands are taking to the streets across the region for the traditional Orange Order parades.

The festivities will be spread across 19 main locations to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, when the Protestant King William of Orange triumphed over the Catholic King James II.

An Orange Order feeder parade passed the Ardoyne shops in north Belfast without incident on Saturday.

Members of the Orange order gather at Clifton street Orange hall in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

DUP leader Gavin Robinson will address the parade in Belfast while Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will deliver a speech at the Lisburn parade.

The Twelfth celebrations come after the burning of bonfires at an estimated 300 locations in loyalist neighbourhoods across the region on Thursday and Friday nights.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it dealt with a “challenging” situation and one firefighter was attacked while attending a bonfire in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

Northern Ireland’s Environment Minister Andrew Muir said he was “very disappointed” that a controversial bonfire in south Belfast was lit despite warnings of asbestos on the site.

Of all the loyal order parades to take place on Saturday, about 30 have been officially categorised as sensitive by the Parades Commission.

Locations of sensitive parades this year include Belfast, Coleraine, Keady, Dunloy, Rasharkin, Strabane, Newtownabbey, Maghera, Newtownbutler, Portadown, Glengormley and Bellaghy.

More than 4,000 police officers and police staff will be working on July 12.

On the 11th night, about 1,200 officers were deployed to monitor public safety at bonfires.

The cost of policing parades and bonfires in Northern Ireland through spring and summer was £6.1 million last year, a figure that was up £1.5 million on the previous year.

The bill, which covers the period April 1 to August 31, also includes the cost of policing republican commemorations around Easter and events to mark the mid-August anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial during the Troubles.

The PSNI expects the costs in 2025 to be higher still.

Preparing for the Twelfth at Clifton Street Orange hall in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA)

This is because of falling police numbers and the resulting increased reliance on paying overtime to ensure enough officers are on duty for the events.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has urged mutual respect in the marking of events.

He said: “Our officers will be on the ground throughout the weekend, working in partnership with community leaders, event organisers, and local representatives to support lawful, peaceful and family-friendly events. However where necessary, we will take firm and proportionate action to keep people safe.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of everyone.”

On Sunday an Orange Order parade will return past the Ardoyne shops but will be restricted to one band and 50 members of the order.

It is a return parade at the former flashpoint which traditionally took place on the evening of July 12, often resulting in violent scenes.

Meanwhile, the traditional July 13 events organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh will take place on Monday.

The event includes a parade as well as a sham fight between actors playing rival monarchs William and James.