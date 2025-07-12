Signs for EV chargers to be fitted on major roads

Road signs for electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs will be introduced on major A roads in England, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Officials hope the measure will encourage more drivers to switch to electric motoring.

Concerns over the ability to recharge EVs on long journeys have been blamed for some motorists being reluctant to move on from petrol or diesel cars.

The DfT also announced it will launch a £25 million scheme for local authorities to support residents without off-road parking to recharge EVs via cables connected to their homes which run along gullies embedded in pavements.

This will enable thousands of drivers to access cheaper household electricity rates for recharging, rather than using more expensive public chargers.

The DfT said drivers can save up to £1,500 by charging an EV at home, compared with running a petrol or diesel car.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the Government is making it “easier and cheaper” to own an EV.

She added: “We know access to charging is a barrier for people thinking of making the switch, and we are tackling that head-on so that everyone – whether or not they have a driveway – can access the benefits of going electric.”

Other EV measures announced by the Government include providing the NHS in England with an £8 million fund to support the electrification of ambulances and medical fleets across more than 200 sites.

There will also be a new grant scheme to help businesses install charging points at vehicle depots nationwide, supporting the electrification of heavy goods vehicles, vans and coaches.

AA president Edmund King said there are more public EV chargers than people realise but they are “often hidden in plain sight”.

He went on: “Increasing signs for the public network is vital to help the EV transition as it will create confidence for drivers both now and in the future.”

Delvin Lane, chief executive of charging company InstaVolt, said the introduction of charging signage on major roads is a “crucial step”.

He added: “For years, we have emphasised that the UK’s public EV infrastructure, so critical to mass adoption, is already largely in place, and now this signage will finally showcase it to drivers in a visible, accessible way.”

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new fully petrol or diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Under the Government’s zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate, at least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year must be zero emission, which generally means pure electric.

Across all manufacturers, the figure during the first half of the year was 21.6%.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced in April that sales of new hybrids that cannot be plugged in will be permitted to continue until 2035.

Changes to the (Zev) mandate also mean it will be easier for manufacturers which do not meet the targets to avoid fines.

Richard Fuller, a shadow Treasury minister, said: “Investment in infrastructure is welcome, but Labour have slashed road funding while forcing families into more expensive electric vehicles before the country is ready, as this announcement clearly shows.

“Rachel Reeves’s economic mismanagement and Keir Starmer’s failure to control his own party have led to chaotic, unfunded U-turns, meaning more tax rises are on the way. Working people, the makers who create wealth, build businesses, deliver frontline services and drive our economy, are once again being punished for Labour’s confusion and weakness.

“For too long, we’ve allowed a system that rewards takers rather than supporting those who work hard and play by the rules. Only the Conservatives stand for sound public finances, lower taxes, and real support for Britain’s drivers, not unaffordable electric cars and impossible net-zero targets.”