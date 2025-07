Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales could have warmest day as heatwave peaks

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales could have their warmest days of the year so far on Saturday, as the third heatwave of the summer peaks.

Although England will be hot, with highs of 34C possible in parts of the Midlands and South East, temperatures are not expected to break the country’s current record for 2025 of 35.8C recorded in Kent at the beginning of July.

Amber heat health alerts are in place for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

A swimmer in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool 35 metres above ground between two apartment buildings in Nine Elms, south London (James Manning/PA)

On Friday, Wales recorded its hottest day of the year with 32.4C in Cardiff’s Bute Park and even the Scottish Highlands had very hot weather, with a high of 28.9C in Aboyne, a village in Aberdeenshire.

In England, temperatures reached 34.7C at Astwood Bank, near Worcester, on Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: “Yesterday was Wales’ highest temperature of the year so far, so it’d be a similarish value, so we’ll keep an eye on that today.

“And then Northern Ireland and Scotland, I think the highest of the year is just shy of 30C so for both of them, it could be slightly higher than those values.

“So quite, quite possible to see the highest temperatures of the year so far for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland and Wales too, but England unlikely.”

People enjoying the hot weather in Vauxhall Park, south London (James Manning/PA)

The average temperatures for this time of year across the UK range between 18C and 22C.

Mr Dewhurst said the “vast majority” of the country is in for a sunny Saturday, with the exception of the eastern coast of the UK which may be a little cooler and cloudy at times.

“So anyone wanting a bit of relief from the heat, then all coastal stretches are cooler but particularly the east coast today,” he told PA.

Fire chiefs have urged people to stay safe as they warned of the increased risk of wildfires and drowning.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) asked people not to enter water to try to cool down and urged parents and carers to ensure children are supervised around water at all times.

People have enjoyed the water and sunbathing at Clevedon Marine Lake in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Phil Garrigan, NFCC chairman, said: “We are urging people to take simple but vital safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones during this period of hot, dry weather.

“Our experience tells us that wildfires can start in an instant and escalate rapidly. That’s why we’re asking everyone to stay alert and act responsibly.”

HM Coastguard also issued safety advice for people heading to the coast, as data from the water incident database shows most drownings happened in July over the last three years.

As well as the amber alerts, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

Yorkshire Water brought in restrictions on using hosepipes for activities such as watering the garden, cleaning cars and filling paddling pools, on Friday, as part of efforts to protect supplies in the face of yet more dry weather forecast for the coming weeks.

(PA Graphics)

South East Water said demand for drinking water had reached “record levels since May”, adding: “This situation has left us with no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers, so we can help our reservoirs and underground water storage recover.”

It means customers in Kent and Sussex are banned from using a hosepipe to water gardens and plants, clean vehicles, fill swimming pools or ponds or clean paths, walls or windows from July 18.

Those who ignore the bans could face fines of up to £1,000.

The London Fire Brigade said it has responded to 24 wildfires this year, five of which occurred this week, including one in Manor Park, east London, on Friday, where 70 firefighters fought to tackle a grass fire on Wanstead Flats.

The risk of wildfires in London is currently rated “severe” by the Natural Hazards Partnership.

(PA Graphics)

National Rail has warned train passengers that the hot weather may cause disruption this weekend.

“Heat can cause overhead lines to expand and sag, rails to buckle, and also line-side fires,” it said on its website.

Meanwhile, the RNLI warned beachgoers that, despite the heat, there is still a risk of cold water shock.

Ross Macleod, the charity’s water safety manager, said: “Even in hot weather, the seas around our coasts are cold enough year-round to trigger cold water shock, while waves and rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users.”