More than 50 people arrested at protests supporting banned Palestine Action

More than 50 people have been arrested at protests around the country against Palestine Action being designated a proscribed terror group.

Protesters gathered for the second week in a row in central London after police reiterated that showing support for the group was a criminal offence, resulting in the Metropolitan Police making 42 arrests.

Protesters sat underneath two statues in Parliament Square during the demonstration (James Manning/PA)

Other demonstrations also took place across the UK on Saturday, including in Manchester – where 16 arrests were made – Cardiff and Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Two groups of protesters gathered underneath both the Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela statues in Parliament Square for the demonstration shortly after 1pm.

The individuals then wrote the message “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action” with black markers on pieces of cardboard, and silently held the signs aloft as they were surrounded by Metropolitan Police officers and members of the media.

Some demonstrators could be seen lying on top of each other on the floor as police searched their bags and took their ID cards and handmade signs.

Officers could then be seen carrying away a number of protesters who were lying down, lifting them off the ground and into waiting police vans parked around the square.

Other standing protesters were also led away from the statues and placed into the vans.

The last of the protesters was lifted from the Nelson Mandela statue shortly after 2.30pm.

A Metropolitan Police officer at the scene told the PA news agency that 46 people had been arrested at the protest, but the force later confirmed on X that the figure stood at 42.

All but one of the arrests were for showing support for a proscribed organisation, while one person was arrested for common assault, the Met said.

Greater Manchester Police said it had arrested 16 people under the Terrorism Act 2000 after responding to a protest in St Peter’s Square, Manchester, at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said its stance remains that officers will act where criminal offences, including support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed.

The force added that this includes “chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos”.

Metropolitan Police officers detained the protesters before leading them to waiting police vans (James Manning/PA)

Police arrested 29 people at a similar protest in Parliament Square last weekend.

The terror group designation means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.