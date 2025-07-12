Shropshire Star
Close

Man, 28, charged with murder of five-month-old baby

He has been remanded in custody.

By contributor Rosie Shead, PA
Published
Supporting image for story: Man, 28, charged with murder of five-month-old baby
A general view of Swansea Crown Court in Swansea (Tim Ireland/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a five-month-old baby, police have said.

Thomas Morgan, 28, of of Gorseinon, Swansea, was charged with the murder of Jensen-Lee Dougal, on March 30 last year, in Clydach, Swansea, South Wales Police said.

Morgan appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday July 14, the force added.

Similar stories

Most popular