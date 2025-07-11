Protesters ‘to hold banners in support of banned Palestine Action’ over weekend

More protests against Palestine Action being designated a terror group are to take place across the UK after police reiterated that showing support for them is a criminal offence.

Last weekend, the Metropolitan Police arrested 29 people who demonstrated in support of the group in London, including Reverend Sue Parfitt, 83.

Campaign group Defend Our Juries said more demonstrations will take place in the capital, as well as in Manchester, Cardiff and Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Saturday.

A group will gather in Parliament Square from 1pm, and Defend Our Juries said protesters will hold signs saying: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Scotland Yard said its stance remains that officers will act where criminal offences, including support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed.

The force added that this includes “chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos”.

The designation as a terror group means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The move to ban the organisation was announced after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action on June 23, saying that the vandalism of the two planes was “disgraceful” and that the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.

MPs in the Commons voted 385 to 26, majority 359, in favour of proscribing the group, before the House of Lords backed the move without a vote.

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said: “Are these people holding up signs serious criminals committing terror crimes, who should be locked up for 14 years?

“Or are they ordinary, decent people, exercising their democratic rights and taking a stand against corruption, injustice and genocide? Make up your own mind.”