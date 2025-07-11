Police name man stabbed to death in Knightsbridge street

Police have named the 24-year-old man who was stabbed to death in central London’s Knightsbridge as Blue Stevens.

Officers, ambulance and air ambulance services responded to reports of a stabbing in Seville Street, near Hyde Park, around 9.30pm on Wednesday where Mr Stevens was found with stab wounds and died at the scene.

Bouquets of flowers, cards and a blue candle were laid at the site for the victim, who was from Yateley, Hampshire, with one note among the tributes reading: “We are all absolutely devastated without you. You took a piece of my heart with you.”

Officers attended the scene in Knightsbridge (Lily Shanagher/PA)

Police launched a murder investigation and have said they were investigating reports the incident was an attempted robbery.

Other tributes at the scene said: “Forever in our hearts. Forever missed”, and “May you rest in peace. Pray for the brokenhearted”.

The incident happened near luxury hotel The Park Tower Knightsbridge but did not involve any guests or staff, according to a Marriott spokesperson.

The pavement surrounding the hotel and adjacent restaurant Nusr-Et – run by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, aka “Salt Bae” – was closed off while police investigated.

No arrests have been made and the force said the public can expect to see more officers on patrol in the area.

Mr Stevens’ next-of-kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Metropolitan Police Commander Christina Jessah said: “Our thoughts remain with Blue’s loved ones following this tragic incident and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They have asked for their privacy as they come to terms with Blue’s death.

“We are working at pace to establish the exact circumstances and advise people avoid speculating while we continue our enquiries.

“We understand the impact this incident has had on the local community and local businesses.

“That is why we have increased the number of police on patrol in the area and I encourage the public to speak to them if they have any questions or concerns.”

People are urged to call police on 0208 721 4961 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.