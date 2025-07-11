Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Cooling off as third summer heatwave hits

The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat health warning for the weekend.

Supporting image for story: In Pictures: Cooling off as third summer heatwave hits
People cool off as they walk through a water feature spraying a fine mist in Dover, Kent, as the third heatwave of the summer hits the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Shade was at a premium on Friday as rising temperatures sparked the third heatwave of the summer in England.

The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat health warning for the weekend and the hosepipe ban that came into force in Yorkshire on Friday will be extended to South East Water customers next week.

Summer weather July 11th 2025
A woman dives into the water at Clevedon Marine Lake, in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Two people lying on a beach with their heads covered
Portable shade was the answer for some people on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People jogging under a blue sky with the silhouette of Tower Bridge in London in the background
People were out early to jog along The Queen’s Walk near Tower Bridge in London on Friday morning before the day got too hot to exercise comfortably (Yui Mok/PA)
A woman pauses inside a water feature in Dover that sprays a fine mist to people walking through
A woman pauses inside a water feature in central Dover that sprays a fine mist to people walking through (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Possible highs of 33C on Saturday mean the third heatwave will fall short of the top temperatures of 34.7C recorded earlier in July, but this heatwave will be more widespread, the Met Office said.

A crowded stretch of sand between a concrete wall and the sea
The amber heat health alert came into effect at 12pm on Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England and London until 9am on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Canadian mounted soldiers on a line of horses
Members of Canadian regiment Lord Strathcona’s Horse ride under the midday sun in Horse Guards Parade, central London, in full uniform where they are taking up their duties in daily ceremonies and as guards at the entrances to royal palaces (Lucy North/PA)
A gull stands sentry to one sunbather with his eyes shaded
A gull stands sentry to one sunbather with his eyes shaded (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The heatwave left sports fans seeking shade at many events, including Wimbledon and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Spectators on the hill shelter from the sun on day 12 of Wimbledon in south-west London
Spectators on the hill shelter from the sun on day 12 of Wimbledon in south-west London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Golfer Rory McIlroy leaning on a golf club casting a shadow
Rory McIlroy was casting long shadows during his morning round at the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sun gleams off a Red Bull racing car as it is prepared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex
Sun gleams off a Red Bull racing car as it is prepared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex (Jas Lehal/PA)
A shirtless man does a yoga poses
A man relaxes into a yoga pose early on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2025
It was too warm to walk for one pet dog who was seen being carried on a cyclist’s back (Yui Mok/PA)
Summer weather July 11th 2025
People relax in the hot weather outside the Bank of England in London (Yui Mok/PA)
Fans with fans: Revellers watch James Bay perform on stage at the Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow on Friday afternoon
Fans with fans: Revellers watch James Bay perform on stage at the Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow on Friday afternoon (Lesley Martin/PA)

