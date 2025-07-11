In Pictures: Cooling off as third summer heatwave hits

Shade was at a premium on Friday as rising temperatures sparked the third heatwave of the summer in England.

The UK Health Security Agency issued an amber heat health warning for the weekend and the hosepipe ban that came into force in Yorkshire on Friday will be extended to South East Water customers next week.

A woman dives into the water at Clevedon Marine Lake, in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Portable shade was the answer for some people on Sunny Sands beach in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

People were out early to jog along The Queen’s Walk near Tower Bridge in London on Friday morning before the day got too hot to exercise comfortably (Yui Mok/PA)

A woman pauses inside a water feature in central Dover that sprays a fine mist to people walking through (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Possible highs of 33C on Saturday mean the third heatwave will fall short of the top temperatures of 34.7C recorded earlier in July, but this heatwave will be more widespread, the Met Office said.

The amber heat health alert came into effect at 12pm on Friday and covers the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England and London until 9am on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Members of Canadian regiment Lord Strathcona’s Horse ride under the midday sun in Horse Guards Parade, central London, in full uniform where they are taking up their duties in daily ceremonies and as guards at the entrances to royal palaces (Lucy North/PA)

A gull stands sentry to one sunbather with his eyes shaded (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The heatwave left sports fans seeking shade at many events, including Wimbledon and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Spectators on the hill shelter from the sun on day 12 of Wimbledon in south-west London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rory McIlroy was casting long shadows during his morning round at the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sun gleams off a Red Bull racing car as it is prepared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex (Jas Lehal/PA)

A man relaxes into a yoga pose early on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)

It was too warm to walk for one pet dog who was seen being carried on a cyclist’s back (Yui Mok/PA)

People relax in the hot weather outside the Bank of England in London (Yui Mok/PA)