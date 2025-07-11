Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Blair dies aged 72

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Blair, who was in charge of the force during the July 7 bombings, has died at the age of 72.

Ian Blair, who ran the force from 2005 to 2008, took a seat as a crossbench peer in 2010 when he became Lord Blair of Boughton. He had earlier been knighted in 1999.

His death was confirmed by Christ Church Oxford, where he was an honorary student.

In a statement on Friday, Christ Church Oxford said: “The Christ Church community would like to extend its condolences to the family of Ian Blair, the Lord Blair of Boughton QPM, who has died at the age of 72.

Lord Blair speaking to the press (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Lord Blair, an alumnus and honorary student (fellow) of Christ Church, served as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police from 2005 to 2008.”

The often controversial senior police officer saw his career cut short when he was axed from Scotland Yard by Tory mayor Boris Johnson.

Until that point, he had held on to the job despite the furore caused by death of Jean Charles de Menezes, whom police shot at Stockwell Tube station in July 2005 after mistaking him for a suicide bomber.

Lord Blair, right with the then mayor of London, Boris Johnson, and the then home secretary, Jacqui Smith, in 2008 (John Stillwell/PA)

He clung on through a series of further hurdles with the support of the Home Secretary, the Police Authority and most of all, his senior officers.

But when the new mayor took charge of the Police Authority and told him privately that he had no confidence in his work, he walked out.

Lord Blair was chief constable of Surrey Police for two years before becoming deputy commissioner of the Met in 2000, taking over the top job five years later.