British mountaineer says K2 challenge is ‘one of the world’s toughest’

British-Bangladeshi mountaineer Akke Rahman is aiming to climb the world’s second highest peak, K2.

The 42-year-old hopes to reach the summit before the end of July.

Located on the border of Pakistan and China, K2 has a reputation for being extremely challenging to climb because of its steep slopes, avalanches and unpredictable weather.

Mr Rahman, based in Oldham, Greater Manchester, is attempting to climb the 14 highest peaks in the world.

He started out in climbing by scaling Snowdon in Wales in 2019.

In 2020, Mr Rahman climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mont Blanc within a week and, later that year, he broke the UK record for climbing Russia’s Elbrus – Europe’s tallest mountain – after reaching the summit in less than 24 hours.

In 2022, he became the first British Muslim to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain.

He has raised more than £1 million for charity during his mountaineering career.

Mr Rahman said compared with other mountains, K2 is “one of the world’s toughest”.

He went on: “When I discovered climbing, I knew I wanted to keep challenging myself by summiting more and more mountains.”

Luke Broad, UK brand director for car manufacturer Dacia, which is providing funding to support Mr Rahman’s K2 attempt, said: “Dacia is a brand with outdoor spirit.

“There is no better way of showing our support for adventure and the great outdoors than to support Akke.

“We are really impressed with his drive and determination, so we are proud to support his next challenge.”