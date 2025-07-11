Benedict Cumberbatch and Dame Anna Wintour attend Wimbledon

Benedict Cumberbatch and Dame Anna Wintour were among the famous faces to attend day 12 of Wimbledon.

Dame Anna, who recently announced she was stepping down as day-to-day editor of American Vogue, arrived on Friday in her signature dark sunglasses and wearing a white dress adorned with blue flowers.

Sherlock actor Cumberbatch attended the tennis tournament with his wife, the theatre director and playwright Sophie Hunter.

Dame Anna Wintour on day twelve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London (Jordan Pettitt / PA).

Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg was also in the Royal Box on Centre Court, along with his wife Lady Miriam Clegg.

The men’s final will be set up on Friday as Carlos Alcaraz’s title defence continues against Taylor Fritz while seven-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on world number one Jannik Sinner.

American actor Rami Malek was pictured arriving at the tournament in a cream suit and tie, with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar among the other notable names.

Rami Malek on day 12 of Wimbledon (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sir Stephen Fry, Ellie Goulding and Cherie Blair led the famous faces in Wimbledon’s Royal Box on Thursday.

Sir Stephen was seen speaking to Welsh comedian Rob Brydon on Centre Court, with actor Ben Whishaw and former government chief scientific adviser, Lord Patrick Vallance also in attendance.

The Queen and Peter Phillips, son of the Princess Royal, were among a host of famous faces from the worlds of acting, politics and sport on day 10 of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)

Phillips was joined in the Royal Box by his partner Harriet Sperling, and did not sit with Camilla, who was accompanied by her sister Annabel Elliot.

Also watching Novak Djokovic play Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-final were British actors Hugh Grant, Joe Alwyn and US actors Cooper Koch and Matt Bomer.

Former prime minister Sir John Major and Victoria’s Secret model Mia Armstrong were also present, with the latter sitting next to Koch and with Alwyn on his other side.

Tuesday’s proceedings at Wimbledon attracted acting royalty, including Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Mark Rylance, Jodie Foster, Richard E Grant and Sienna Miller.

Sienna Miller in the Royal Box on day nine of Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Other well-known faces to have attended this year’s championships so far include the Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker, who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl have also been spotted enjoying the tennis.