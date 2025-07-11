Appeal for more victims to come forward after Brixton shop owner jailed for rape

Police have appealed for more victims to come forward after a shop owner who ran a store in Brixton for more than 30 years, and was seen as an “elder” in the community, was jailed for rape and sexual assault.

Bernard Williams, 77, convinced a woman who came to his store in search of spiritual treatment of his “healing capability”, leading her to spend more than £13,000 in remedies, before telling her she needed to have sex to remove spirits inside her, the Metropolitan Police said.

Williams, of Burrells Wharf Square, east London, was jailed for nine years for one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault, at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, after an eight-day trial.

Williams, known as “Papa B”, ran the Original Products store in Market Row in Brixton, south-west London, and was “widely known” in the community and viewed as an “elder”, police said.

Williams ran the Original Products store for more than 30 years in Brixton (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives suspect he may have abused his position to abuse other women and would like to speak to anyone who may have bought services from Williams at his store.

According to police, the victim in Williams’ Harrow Crown Court trial, who cannot be named for legal reasons, became unwell in November 2020 and visited his shop after she was recommended spiritual treatment.

Williams told her she had a spirit inside her which would eventually kill her, and slowly persuaded her of his ability to heal, leading her to buy a “guard ring” and healing bath from him, and to have her mother’s house “cleaned of spirits” – costing her and her family more than £13,000.

The defendant then started telling her she needed to have sex to remove the spirit.

On January 12 2021, Williams showed up at the victim’s house to “anoint” her, and sexually assaulted and raped her, the Met said.

After the attack, the defendant maintained contact with the woman and eventually told her the process had not worked and that the spirit had returned.

Detectives would like to speak to people who visited Williams at his store (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Tom Palmer, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “Williams’ offending is shocking. He abused the trust of the victim, which was built on the respect he had gained within the community, to get close to them and commit the offences.

“I would like to commend the victim on her strength throughout the investigation and thank her for her support throughout the court processes.

“Every woman deserves to feel safe and the Met is dedicated to tackling violence against women and girls by hunting down predatory men.

“We are concerned, given the number of clients ‘Papa B’ may have assisted, his position the community for 30 years, and his distinctive methods, there may be further victim-survivors who have not yet come forward.

“I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact with us if you feel able – you will be listened to and receive specialist support and guidance, not only from the police but independent charities and services.”

Williams was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.