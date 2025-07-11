Angela Rayner stripped of Unite union membership over Birmingham bins dispute

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has been suspended from membership of the union Unite over the Government’s handling of the Birmingham bin strikes.

Unite has also voted to “re-examine its relationship with Labour”, in a sign of a growing divide between the major union and the Labour Party.

The move comes after a vote by Unite members at their conference in Brighton, where they condemned the Labour-run council in Birmingham, and the Government, for their approach to the bin workers.

The union said fire and rehire tactics had “effectively” been deployed against striking workers, who are taking industrial action in a dispute over pay and job conditions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is crystal clear it will call out bad employers regardless of the colour of their rosette.

“Angela Rayner has had every opportunity to intervene and resolve this dispute but has instead backed a rogue council that has peddled lies and smeared its workers fighting huge pay cuts.”