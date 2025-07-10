US joins Ukraine peacekeeping coalition talks with force now ‘ready to go’

The USA has for the first time joined talks on a European-led peacekeeping force to aid Ukraine once the war ends, after Sir Keir Starmer said the mission is now fully prepared for deployment.

Emmanuel Macron described the so-called coalition of the willing as “ready to go” once a ceasefire is agreed, as he and the Prime Minister spoke with allies on the last day of the French president’s state visit to the UK.

Planning for the coalition began in March following a summit at Lancaster House in central London, with the aim of policing a future end to the war in Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron (Yui Mok/PA)

That summit saw European allies rally to the Ukrainian cause, following Volodymyr Zelensky’s tumultuous visit to the White House at the end of February.

Under the coalition plans, troops from France and the UK would be placed in Ukraine, while other countries would provide logistical support, all with the aim of deterring further Russian aggression.

European leaders have insisted the arrangement would be dependent upon an American “security guarantee”, likely in the form of air support, something US President Donald Trump has been unwilling to openly say he would provide.

However, in a signal of changing attitudes in Washington, a representative of Mr Trump’s administration joined the coalition of the willing meeting for the first time.

Keith Kellogg, a retired general and the US president’s special envoy to Ukraine, dialled into the call alongside Lindsey Graham, a Republican US senator mobilising sanctions against Russia, and his Democrat colleague Richard Blumenthal.

Sir Keir hailed their attendance, as he and Mr Macron led a press conference after the meeting.

“We have just co-chaired a meeting of the coalition for the willing, including representatives from the United States for the first time,” he said.

The PM added: “We announced plans for a new multinational force Ukraine headquartered in Paris, so that we’re ready to support a peace deal when it comes but while (Russian President Vladimir) Putin turns his back on peace, we are running more support for Ukraine right now to defend their people and force Putin to the table.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Jaimi Joy/PA)

As Mr Macron and Sir Keir earlier joined the call with allies from the UK’s military headquarters in Northwood, north-west London, the Prime Minister said: “I am very pleased to say today that these plans are mature and we are putting them on a long-term footing.”

The French president told the gathered allies: “We have a plan that is ready to go and initiate in the hours after a ceasefire.”

The headquarters for the coalition of the willing will be based in Paris, with a co-ordination cell in Ukraine.

London will play host to the headquarters in some 12 months’ time on rotation with the French capital.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukraine’s president Mr Zelensky joined the call with the French and British leaders from the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Mr Zelensky told the meeting that Ukraine needs the US “very much” because of its sanctions against Russia, as well as military support.

The Prime Minister also suggested the coalition of the willing would start shifting more of its focus towards ensuring Ukraine is in the “strongest possible position” once a ceasefire is reached, not just preparing for what comes after that point.

An effort dubbed “Multinational Force Ukraine”, which includes partners from the coalition, Nato, and the US, will seek to replenish Kyiv’s weapon stocks as part of this initiative.

Sitting alongside Sir Keir during the call was Defence Secretary John Healey, national security adviser Jonathan Powell, and Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff.

Mr Macron was joined by Mr Healey’s counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, and high ranking officials.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron were earlier given a tour of Nato’s maritime command centre, also based at Northwood.