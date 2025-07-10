Ukraine peacekeeping coalition plans now ‘ready to go’ for war’s end

European plans for a peacekeeping force to aid Ukraine once the war ends are now “mature” after months of planning, Sir Keir Starmer said.

French president Emmanuel Macron meanwhile described the so-called coalition of the willing as “ready to go” once a ceasefire is agreed.

Planning for the coalition began in March following a summit at Lancaster House in central London, with the aim of policing a future end to the war in Ukraine.

That summit saw European allies rally to the Ukrainian cause, following Volodymyr Zelensky’s tumultuous visit to the White House at the end of February.

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron (Yui Mok/PA)

Under the coalition plans, troops from France and the UK would be placed in Ukraine, while other countries would provide logistical support, all with the aim of deterring further Russian aggression.

European leaders have insisted the arrangement would be dependent upon an American “security guarantee”, likely in the form of air support, something Donald Trump has been unwilling to openly say he would provide.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron dialled into a call with allies who make up the coalition from the UK’s military headquarters at Northwood in north-west London, where they made the announcement that preparations for the force are complete.

Speaking during the call on the last day of Mr Macron’s state visit to the UK, the Prime Minister said: “I am very pleased to say today that these plans are mature and we are putting them on a long-term footing.”

New headquarters for the coalition of the willing are to be based in Paris, he added.

The French president told the gathered allies: “We have a plan that is ready to go and initiate in the hours after a ceasefire.”

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukraine’s president Mr Zelensky joined the call from the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Also dialled in was Keith Kellogg, a retired US general and special presidential envoy to Ukraine, as well as Lindsey Graham, a Republican US senator mobilising sanctions against Russia, and his Democrat colleague Richard Blumenthal.

Mr Zelensky told the meeting that Ukraine needs the US “very much” because of its sanctions against Russia, as well as military support.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (PA)

The Prime Minister also suggested the coalition of the willing would shift more of its focus towards ensuring Ukraine is in the “strongest possible position” in the event of a ceasefire, alongside being prepared to police a peace deal.

Sitting alongside Sir Keir was Defence Secretary John Healey, national security adviser Jonathan Powell, and Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of the defence staff.

Me Macron was joined by Mr Healey’s counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, and high ranking officials.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron were earlier given a tour of Nato’s maritime command centre, also based at Northwood.