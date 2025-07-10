Subway workers agree interim deal to avoid risk of strike during Trnsmt

Disruption to Glasgow’s subways during the city’s biggest music festival has been avoided after unions struck a deal with the operator.

About 100 staff working for Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) were due to walk out this weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, during the Trnsmt festival at Glasgow Green.

A previous walkout saw the subway forced to close for three days, with fears raised about potential disruption during a busy period in the city.

But staff have accepted an interim offer which was made on Tuesday that will increase pay, allowances, sick pay and overtime rates at a cost of £245,000 to the operator, according to trade union Unite.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham praised staff after the deal was announced.

“Unite’s members should be applauded for remaining strong and taking the brave stance of industrial action to get a better deal from SPT,” she said.

“Pay and allowances have all been significantly improved alongside a commitment by SPT to address the future working conditions of Glasgow’s subway system.”

The union’s industrial officer, Andrew Brown, said: “Unite has delivered a good win for our SPT members.

“The interim deal addresses a number of the outstanding concerns that we have over working conditions and rates of pay.

“We now have a route to a lasting agreement on the subway system and we are pleased that SPT meaningfully engaged with the union to bring the strike action to an end.”

A spokeswoman for SPT said: “We are pleased that working together we have found a solution and way forward which is good news for our customers.

“We know how important the subway is to the public transport network in Glasgow and services will now be running over this busy weekend for the city.”