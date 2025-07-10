Starmer and Macron detail one in, one out migrant returns scheme

Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed a plan to send back small boats migrants, with an asylum seeker being sent to the UK in exchange.

The Prime Minister said the scheme would help “finally turn the tables” on the migrant crisis in the English Channel.

Under the pilot scheme, people arriving on a small boat can be detained and returned to France for the first time.

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prime Minister set out the plan at the conclusion of Mr Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK.

At a joint press conference with Mr Macron, he said: “There is no silver bullet here, but with a united effort, new tactics and a new level of intent, we can finally turn the tables.”

Under the “groundbreaking” pilot scheme, “for the very first time, migrants arriving via small boat will be detained and returned to France in short order”.

“In exchange for every return, a different individual will be allowed to come here via a safe route, controlled and legal, subject to strict security checks and only open to those who have not tried to enter the UK illegally.”

The Prime Minister said the pilot scheme, which will begin within weeks, “will show others trying to make the same journey that it will be in vain”.

Explaining why the UK would take someone in exchange for a returned small boat migrant, Sir Keir said: “We accept genuine asylum seekers because it is right that we offer a haven to those in most dire need.

“But there is also something else, something more practical which is that we simply cannot solve a challenge like stopping the boats by acting alone and telling our allies that we won’t play ball.

“That is why today’s agreement is so important, because we will solve this, like so many of our problems, by working together.”

The Prime Minister promised that the jobs migrants have been promised in the UK “will no longer exist because of the nationwide crackdown we’re delivering on illegal working, which is on a completely unprecedented scale”.

His comments follow Mr Macron’s warnings about the “pull factors” luring people into travelling through Europe to reach the northern French coast in the hope of reaching the UK.