Reform councillor says small boats migrants are from ‘unenlightened cultures’

The leader of Reform’s largest council blamed male migrants from “unenlightened cultures” for violence against women and girls in Kent.

On Thursday, Kent County Council (KCC) was set to unveil its “first big savings” at Sessions House in Maidstone since becoming a Reform-led authority.

KCC leader Linden Kemkaran was answering questions about violence against women, when she launched into long answer about “hordes” of men on small boats.

She said: “It goes without saying that of course I am totally in favour of preventing violence against women and girls wherever possible.

“However there are two rather large elephants in the room and it would be remiss of me not to refer to them in answering my friend’s question.

“With alarming regularity here in Kent, hundreds if not thousands of undocumented young males invade our county via small boats across the channel.”

Ms Kemkaran went on to point out research from the Centre for Migration Control, a right-wing think tank, had suggested male migrants were more than three times more likely to commit sexual offences than “their British born counterparts”.

She continued: “I would suggest that until the Government finds its backbone and comes up with a plan to deter these hordes of men, from deeply misogynistic and dare I say unenlightened cultures, from invading our county women and girls in Kent will continue to be in grave danger of violence and sexual abuse.”

Green party councillor Stuart Green, who had asked the initial question, said he had “hundreds” of follow-up questions he wanted to ask, to laughter from the opposition seats.

In 2019 while running to be a Conservative MP, Ms Kemkaran found herself in the media when she reposted a social media comment saying Muslims had “third world ways”.