Man stabbed to death in central London’s Knightsbridge

A man has been stabbed to death in central London’s Knightsbridge – with police launching a murder probe and investigating reports that the incident was a robbery.

Just before 9.30pm on Wednesday, the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance responded to reports from the public about a stabbing in Seville Street, near Hyde Park, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers attended and gave first aid to a 24-year-old man who had been stabbed, but he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made so far and a crime scene will remain in place, the force said.

The man’s next-of-kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones following the shocking events that took place last night.

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by local officers, are working at pace to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“We are aware of reports that this incident was a robbery. Although this is an active line of inquiry, we are keeping an open mind about all possible motives and the exact circumstances are still to be determined.

“We understand the impact this incident will have on the local community and you will see extra officers in the area to help answer any questions or concerns.”

People are urged to call police on 101 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with any information.