Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing near Wetherspoons pub

A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed near a pub in north-east London.

Tyler Hayward, 26, was found by officers with stab wounds in Chingford Mount Road, Chingford, at around 9.15pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was attacked near The Kings Ford Wetherspoon pub and staff attempted to help him, according to reports.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

Peshman Ahmedi, 22, was arrested at the Port of Dover on Tuesday evening following a large police operation in Kent and has now been charged with murder, the force said on Thursday.

In an earlier tribute, Mr Hayward’s family described the victim as “a beautiful soul with the kindest of hearts” and “a much-loved son, grandson and brother”.

Ahmedi, of no fixed address, will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.