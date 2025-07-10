June heat and thunderstorms spell tough month for high street

Shoppers stayed away from their local stores in June due to extreme weather that had them avoiding high temperatures and severe thunderstorms, figures show.

Total UK footfall fell by 1.8% year-on-year in June, a dip from May’s 1.7% decline, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic data.

The high street was particularly affected by the uncomfortable weather, suffering a 3% drop in shopper numbers on last June.

Even retail park and shopping centre footfall decreased, by 1.1% and 1.6% respectively.

Footfall decreased year-on-year across all nations, down 1.4% in England, 3% in Scotland, 3.3% in Wales, and the largest decrease of 5.2% in Northern Ireland.

However, there were more encouraging signs in some parts of the UK, with Manchester and Birmingham recording positive footfall for the third consecutive month due to popular new shops opening and major concerts drawing in crowds.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Extreme weather meant shoppers stayed away from their local stores last month, leading to a decline in footfall across all three key retail locations.

“High streets were particularly affected as extreme heat was followed by severe thunderstorms, discouraging visits.”

Ms Dickinson added: “Subdued consumer sentiment means shoppers remain cautious, making it increasingly difficult for retailers to generate strong footfall into their stores.

“The Government formed a year ago promising to reinvigorate our high streets. However, footfall remains negative, with retailers struggling to invest more in local stores due to the rising costs from the last Budget. This is compounded by an outdated, broken business rates system in urgent need of reform.

“While we welcome Government’s plans to reform rates, it is essential that the changes leave no shop paying more. In doing so, the Government can ease the pressure on high streets, enabling greater investment in our towns and cities, something local communities desperately need.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic, said: “June delivered heatwaves, storms, and what could be the hottest June on record, but even the sunshine wasn’t enough to spark a retail revival.

“One year on from the general election, with footfall still in the red, it appears that consumer confidence has yet to find its feet.

“That said, the rate of decline is easing, and with summer now in full swing, retailers have an opportunity to turn seasonal footfall into sustained momentum, especially those who can deliver value, experience, and convenience in equal measure.”