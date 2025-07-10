Average Glastonbury reveller clocked up 50 miles of steps across Worthy Farm

Glastonbury revellers clocked up a combined three billion steps at the festival, according to the event’s official app.

The step count meant the average festival-goer clocked up 114,000 steps as they traversed the 900-acre site – which equates to walking more than 50 miles, or close to walking from London to Brighton.

Vodafone, which runs the Glastonbury Festival app, said data traffic usage was up by almost 25% on 2024 as fans recorded their experience and shared photos and video online.

The firm placed 11 temporary masts around the Worthy Farm venue to ensure it had the capacity to meet demand.

A record 250,000 people downloaded the app, including those on site and others watching from home.

Andrea Dona, chief network officer at VodafoneThree, said: “Once again, we boosted our network to its highest capacity ever at Worthy Farm because we know how important it is for festival-goers to be able to easily connect with family and friends and share their favourite festival moments.”

More than 10,000 people bought power banks at Vodafone’s on-site connect and charge tent.