Woman charged with murder after great-grandmother, 93, found dead

A woman has been charged with murder after a 93-year-old great-grandmother was found dead in Greater Manchester.

Judy Zussman was discovered by officers at an address in Gatley, Stockport, on the morning of April 16, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A woman was arrested at the scene and subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Amelia Ali, 39, of no fixed abode, has now been charged with murder in connection with the incident, the force said on Wednesday.

She will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

In an earlier tribute, Mrs Zussman’s family described her as “a much loved and devoted wife to her late husband Jack, and an adored sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.”

GMP previously confirmed it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over previous contact with the deceased.