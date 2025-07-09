William watches as Lionesses thrash Netherlands in Euros

The Prince of Wales clapped and cheered as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands on Wednesday to keep their Women’s Euro 2025 dream alive.

The England Women’s football team scored 4-0 in their Women’s European Championship group D match in Zurich on Wednesday.

William was seen clapping and cheering from the stands as Lauren James scored in the first 25 minutes at Stadion Letzigrund.

The prince stood to sing the national anthem and was seen chatting to those sitting near him.

He also spoke to Frank Paauw, the president of the Royal Netherlands Football Association.

In the second half, William watched intently, following the ball as the defending champions aimed to make up for their loss to in the first group match against France.

The future king, who is patron of the Football Association, had wished the players good luck before the tournament and helped to print names and numbers on their shirts when he presented match jerseys to the 23 squad members at St George’s Park on June 30.

The Prince of Wales applauds as England won 4-0 (Nick Potts/PA)

In a brief personal address to the players, he said: “I just want to say the best of luck to all of you.

“I have seen a few of you and said that to your faces.

“I know there is a good mixture of those who have been and done a few tournaments before and those whose first tournament it is.”

William has been a longtime supporter of the Lionesses.

He presented the trophy to the team at Wembley Stadium when they won the last Euros in 2022, although apologised for not making it to Australia to watch them in the Women’s World Cup final in 2023.