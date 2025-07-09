Third heatwave of summer to hit UK this weekend

The third heatwave of the summer is set to hit the UK by the end of the week, forecasters have said, with Wimbledon fans and players in for a sweltering weekend.

The Met Office said the tennis championships’ women’s final on Saturday and men’s final on Sunday could see temperatures of more than 30C and very high UV and pollen levels.

Scotland is also due to hit the heatwave threshold, with temperatures on the east coast forecast to be up to 31C on Saturday and potentially break local records, according to Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick.

Despite not being as warm as the heatwave at the beginning of July, the hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area, the Met Office said.

Mr Eslick said: “It is going to be a hot one with little cloud around.

“UV levels are going to be pretty high so anyone going to the (Wimbledon) finals should wear plenty of sun cream and stay hydrated as there is not going to be too much of a breeze to cool down.

“Pollen levels are also going to be high, so any hayfever sufferers should take medication to reduce that risk.”

The UK Health Security Agency issued yellow heat health alerts on Wednesday covering parts of central and southern England, valid until July 15.

In the south of England and Wales, temperatures of up to 31C on Thursday and 32C on Friday are possible.

On the east coast of Scotland, temperatures are expected to reach 25C on Thursday and 28C on Friday.

They should peak at up to 31C on Saturday before coming down to 28C or 29C on Sunday.

The temperature will slowly start to decrease by Monday or Tuesday.

In the north of England, Thursday could see highs of 27C, edging up to 29C on Friday and 30C on Saturday with isolated highs of 31C.

Mr Eslick added that the weekend would be very sunny and dry, with the wildfire risk classed as moderate.

He said: “We’ve not had a lot of rain over the last few days and weeks. Make sure barbecues are extinguished thoroughly as the ground will be pretty dry.”

To be considered a heatwave, the temperature needs to reach or surpass 28C in the south and 25C in the north for at least three consecutive days.