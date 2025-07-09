Road closure as bomb disposal team returns to site of police shooting

A bomb disposal team has been sent back to the site where police shot a chainsaw-wielding man during an arrest.

Plumber Sean O’Meara, 36, was wearing a gas-mask and body armour when he was shot and seriously injured by a police officer on Monday night close to The Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent.

At the time of the incident, police believed Mr O’Meara was holding an improvised firearm or improvised explosive device (IED) and the bomb squad was called.

On Wednesday evening, Kent Police said the bomb squad has been recalled to the scene after “items which need to be safely disposed of” were found.

The police said: “As part of ongoing inquiries into a police shooting which took place on Monday in Ashford Road, Hollingbourne near Maidstone, the A20 is currently closed, as part of a cordon while work is ongoing to ensure the area is made safe.

“The EOD will be attending the scene following the discovery of items which need to be safely disposed of.

“Motorists are advised to find alternative routes until further notice.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that Kent Police officers went to a house in Ashford Road at around 7.15pm on Monday to arrest a man on suspicion of assault.

The man refused to leave the house and armed officers were deployed, the shooting took place at around 9pm, the IOPC said.

Mr O’Meara had wounds to his arm and abdomen and remains in hospital having suffered what are thought to be “life-changing” injuries.

The watchdog said in a statement: “We have seen officers’ body worn footage which shows the man, aged in his mid-30s, holding a chainsaw and another object in his hand, which, at the time, officers believed appeared to be a handmade firearm or IED (improvised explosive device).

“He was also wearing a gas mask and body armour.

“We can confirm a first baton round was fired by police and the man then took cover behind a hedge.

“Officers moved in and a police dog was deployed. The man ignored orders to put down the chainsaw and a second baton round was discharged and then, seconds later, he moved towards officers and was shot by an officer with a conventional firearm.”

Kent Police said that the incident was not terror-related.

There is a police cordon which means the A20 surrounding the site on Ashford Road is closed.