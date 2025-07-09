Proportion of conceptions ending in legal abortion, by local area
East Cambridgeshire had the lowest proportion while Liverpool and Brighton & Hove had the joint highest.
Here is a list of the proportion of conceptions in 2022 that ended in a legal abortion in each local authority area in England and Wales.
The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on the woman’s estimated date of conception and area of usual residence.
The list is ordered by the proportion of conceptions that led to an abortion, starting with the highest.
Liverpool 40.3%
Brighton & Hove 40.3%
Lambeth 38.4%
Halton 38.1%
Knowsley 38.0%
Southwark 37.9%
Portsmouth 37.8%
Salford 36.5%
Nottingham 36.5%
Torbay 36.5%
Coventry 36.3%
Solihull 35.9%
Manchester 35.8%
Wirral 35.6%
Wolverhampton 35.2%
Islington 34.9%
Canterbury 34.8%
Sefton 34.7%
St Helens 34.6%
Middlesbrough 34.5%
Norwich 34.5%
Westminster 34.4%
Enfield 34.4%
Southampton 34.4%
Tameside 34.3%
Denbighshire 34.2%
Rhondda Cynon Taf 34.2%
North Warwickshire 34.1%
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 34.1%
Warrington 34.0%
Sandwell 33.9%
Isle of Anglesey 33.9%
West Lancashire 33.8%
Rother 33.8%
Redcar & Cleveland 33.7%
Welwyn Hatfield 33.7%
Camden 33.4%
Lewisham 33.4%
Wrexham 33.4%
Hammersmith & Fulham 33.3%
Haringey 33.3%
Eastbourne 33.3%
Hyndburn 33.2%
Southend-on-Sea 33.2%
Croydon 33.2%
Greenwich 33.2%
Medway 33.1%
Thanet 33.1%
Conwy 33.1%
Merthyr Tydfil 33.0%
Leeds 32.9%
Nuneaton & Bedworth 32.9%
Bexley 32.9%
Folkestone & Hythe 32.9%
Chorley 32.6%
Fylde 32.6%
South Ribble 32.6%
Dudley 32.6%
Gwynedd 32.4%
Preston 32.3%
Newcastle upon Tyne 32.2%
Kensington & Chelsea 32.2%
Reading 32.2%
Swansea 32.2%
Ceredigion 32.1%
Flintshire 32.0%
Mansfield 31.9%
Gosport 31.9%
Blackpool 31.8%
Rochdale 31.8%
Leicester 31.7%
Fareham 31.7%
Hackney & City of London 31.6%
Havant 31.6%
Oldham 31.5%
Thurrock 31.4%
Brentwood 31.4%
Rossendale 31.3%
York 31.2%
Doncaster 31.2%
Stevenage 31.2%
Telford & Wrekin 31.1%
Caerphilly 31.1%
Charnwood 30.9%
Basildon 30.9%
Barking & Dagenham 30.9%
Runnymede 30.9%
Dorset 30.9%
Hartlepool 30.8%
South Tyneside 30.8%
Birmingham 30.8%
Broxbourne 30.8%
Dover 30.7%
North East Lincolnshire 30.6%
Ashfield 30.6%
Walsall 30.6%
Castle Point 30.6%
Havering 30.6%
Hastings 30.6%
Gedling 30.5%
Tower Hamlets 30.5%
New Forest 30.5%
Bristol 30.5%
Neath Port Talbot 30.5%
Newcastle-under-Lyme 30.4%
Burnley 30.3%
Kirklees 30.3%
Isle of Wight 30.3%
Milton Keynes 30.3%
Gravesham 30.3%
Sunderland 30.2%
Bury 30.2%
Wigan 30.1%
Newham 30.1%
Wyre 30.0%
Stockton-on-Tees 29.9%
Cheshire West & Chester 29.9%
Epping Forest 29.9%
Dartford 29.9%
Calderdale 29.8%
Wakefield 29.8%
Wandsworth 29.8%
North Northamptonshire 29.7%
Hillingdon 29.7%
Cannock Chase 29.6%
Bromley 29.6%
Lewes 29.6%
Oxford 29.6%
Pembrokeshire 29.6%
Blaby 29.5%
Teignbridge 29.5%
Westmorland & Furness 29.4%
South Staffordshire 29.4%
Bridgend 29.4%
North Tyneside 29.3%
Brent 29.3%
Cornwall & Isles of Scilly 29.3%
Lancaster 29.2%
Shropshire 29.2%
Bromsgrove 29.2%
Tendring 29.2%
Three Rivers 29.2%
Tamworth 29.1%
Maldon 29.1%
Trafford 29.0%
Ribble Valley 29.0%
West Northamptonshire 29.0%
Bassetlaw 29.0%
Harlow 29.0%
Hounslow 29.0%
Epsom & Ewell 29.0%
Gateshead 28.9%
Colchester 28.9%
High Peak 28.8%
Lichfield 28.8%
Rugby 28.8%
Worcester 28.8%
Blaenau Gwent 28.8%
Cumberland 28.7%
Sutton 28.7%
Chichester 28.7%
Powys 28.7%
Staffordshire Moorlands 28.6%
East Hertfordshire 28.6%
Adur 28.6%
Worthing 28.6%
Plymouth 28.6%
Warwick 28.5%
North Lincolnshire 28.4%
Barnsley 28.3%
Hertsmere 28.3%
Ealing 28.3%
Torfaen 28.3%
Bolton 28.2%
Broxtowe 28.2%
Dacorum 28.2%
Somerset 28.2%
Rochford 28.1%
Northumberland 28.0%
North Norfolk 28.0%
Malvern Hills 27.9%
Swale 27.9%
Exeter 27.9%
Stoke-on-Trent 27.8%
Bedford 27.8%
Spelthorne 27.8%
Newark & Sherwood 27.7%
Stockport 27.6%
Erewash 27.6%
Stafford 27.6%
Redbridge 27.5%
Tonbridge & Malling 27.5%
Carmarthenshire 27.5%
Lincoln 27.4%
Stratford-on-Avon 27.4%
Peterborough 27.4%
Merton 27.4%
Slough 27.4%
Oadby and Wigston 27.3%
West Berkshire 27.3%
Hull 27.2%
Windsor & Maidenhead 27.2%
Harborough 27.1%
Cambridge 27.1%
Harrow 27.1%
Wealden 27.1%
Cardiff 27.0%
Pendle 26.9%
Sheffield 26.9%
North East Derbyshire 26.9%
Hinckley & Bosworth 26.9%
Fenland 26.9%
Kingston upon Thames 26.9%
Reigate & Banstead 26.9%
Tandridge 26.9%
Arun 26.9%
Rushmoor 26.8%
Bath & North East Somerset 26.8%
Swindon 26.8%
Breckland 26.7%
Waltham Forest 26.7%
Ashford 26.7%
Crawley 26.7%
North Somerset 26.7%
Melton 26.5%
Chelmsford 26.5%
North West Leicestershire 26.4%
Wychavon 26.4%
Wyre Forest 26.4%
Central Bedfordshire 26.4%
Great Yarmouth 26.4%
Sevenoaks 26.4%
North Yorkshire 26.3%
Newport 26.3%
Cheshire East 26.1%
Derby 26.1%
Monmouthshire 26.1%
Rutland 26.0%
Braintree 26.0%
Maidstone 26.0%
Blackburn with Darwen 25.9%
East Staffordshire 25.9%
Eastleigh 25.9%
Mid Devon 25.9%
Bradford 25.8%
Redditch 25.8%
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 25.8%
South Gloucestershire 25.8%
North Hertfordshire 25.7%
Barnet 25.7%
Wokingham 25.7%
Buckinghamshire 25.7%
Basingstoke & Deane 25.7%
Wiltshire 25.7%
County Durham 25.6%
Bracknell Forest 25.6%
Cheltenham 25.5%
Luton 25.4%
Gloucester 25.4%
Rushcliffe 25.3%
East Hampshire 25.3%
Cherwell 25.3%
Broadland 25.2%
East Devon 25.1%
South Kesteven 25.0%
Ipswich 25.0%
Herefordshire 24.9%
South Derbyshire 24.8%
Darlington 24.7%
Watford 24.6%
Babergh 24.6%
Hart 24.6%
Derbyshire Dales 24.5%
Winchester 24.5%
West Devon 24.5%
North Devon 24.4%
South Norfolk 24.2%
West Oxfordshire 24.2%
Guildford 24.2%
Forest of Dean 24.2%
Tunbridge Wells 24.1%
Torridge 24.1%
East Riding of Yorkshire 24.0%
Huntingdonshire 23.9%
Surrey Heath 23.9%
Amber Valley 23.8%
St Albans 23.8%
Richmond upon Thames 23.7%
Vale of White Horse 23.7%
Mole Valley 23.7%
Chesterfield 23.6%
East Suffolk 23.6%
Test Valley 23.6%
Elmbridge 23.6%
South Holland 23.4%
South Hams 23.4%
Woking 23.3%
West Lindsey 23.2%
Mid Sussex 23.1%
Uttlesford 23.0%
South Oxfordshire 22.8%
Rotherham 22.5%
Vale of Glamorgan 22.5%
Cotswold 21.9%
West Suffolk 21.6%
Boston 21.5%
East Lindsey 21.5%
Stroud 21.5%
Waverley 21.4%
Horsham 21.2%
North Kesteven 21.1%
Tewkesbury 21.1%
Mid Suffolk 21.0%
Bolsover 20.2%
South Cambridgeshire 20.0%
East Cambridgeshire 18.6%