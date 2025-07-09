Leading former Tory Sir Jake Berry joins Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Sir Jake Berry, a former leading Conservative, has announced that he has defected to Reform UK – in the latest move by a senior Tory to Nigel Farage’s party.

Sir Jake, who served as Tory chairman in Liz Truss’ short-lived government, said his former party had “lost their way” as he left the Conservatives.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, the new Reform member added: “Old Westminster politics has failed.

“Millions of people, just like me, want a country they can be proud of again. The only way we get that is with Reform in government.”

Sir Jake is the second former Cabinet minister in a week to join Reform, after ex-Welsh secretary David Jones announced he enrolled as a member.