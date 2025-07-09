Jet2 sales soar amid strong demand for last-minute getaways

Jet2 saw sales surge over the past year on the back of strong demand for last-minute getaways.

The holiday provider and airliner reported record passenger numbers as it shrugged off increased cost-of-living pressures on UK households.

The Leeds-based business revealed that total passenger numbers lifted by 12% to 19.77 million for the year to March, compared with the previous year.

It came as the group saw an acceleration in flight-only passenger numbers, while package holiday customers grew by 8% year-on-year.

Jet2 reported that group revenues increased by 15% to £7.17 billion for the year, as it benefited from new bases at Bournemouth and London Luton airports.

The group added that trading since April has been in-line with expectations, with last-minute bookings continuing to drive strong activity.

The company said: “Bookings for Summer 2025 continue to be made closer to departure as previously announced, but it is clear that customers’ eagerness to get away from it all and enjoy a relaxing overseas holiday in the sun remains strong, provided pricing is attractive.”

Meanwhile, the company also revealed that profits before tax and currency exchange rates grew by 11% to £577.7 million for the year.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “These results reaffirm the enduring appeal, resilience and differentiation of our product offering founded on end-to-end customer care, all of which help to create cherished holiday memories for our customers.

“The strength of our proposition, delivered by colleagues who are dedicated to providing award-winning customer first service, will enable us to fulfil our long-term strategy – to be the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business.”

Alexander Paterson, analyst at Peel Hunt said: “We see the results as positive and the outlook as encouraging, albeit with the continued late booking trend reducing visibility.”

He added that group revenues were slightly below the brokerage’s forecasts, driven by “modestly lower” than expected package holiday revenues.